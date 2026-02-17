From tool to teammate: How leaders are embedding AI

The AI conversation has shifted. It’s no longer about whether to adopt the technology, but how deeply to integrate it.

As Inc. writes, Inc. Leadership Forum members describe using AI as a “cognitive partner” and “organizational mirror,” helping refine strategy, stress-test messaging, analyze markets and accelerate due diligence. They also often use it as a tool to review code, automate repetitive work, monitor media—and even build AI agents that act as digital assistants. The common thread: AI is enhancing—not replacing—human judgment, freeing teams to focus on high-value, high-context work.

Peter Boyd, with PaperStreet Web Design, says his team uses it daily for code review, content editing, idea generation, meeting recaps and large datasets analysis.

“Soon we will have agents to help everyone on the team, as their own assistants,” Boyd says.

Carolyn Stanworth of BL Companies, a multidisciplinary engineering firm, says her team uses AI to speed up early-stage research and due diligence by scanning public records, summarizing zoning codes and flagging potential red flags.

“While this speeds up the front end of a project, every AI‑generated insight is still verified to ensure accuracy, since regulatory interpretation and project feasibility ultimately depend on human judgment,” says Stanworth. “This balance allows our team to move more efficiently while keeping critical decisions grounded in professional expertise.”

Read how other leaders are using AI in Inc.