From the Publisher: Now is the time to THINK BIG

Baton Rouge: It’s time to wake up, look in the mirror, and ask, “Why not us?”

That’s the message from Publisher Julio Melara in his column for the latest issue of Business Report. Right now, we’re standing at a crossroads, and the choices we make today will define the future for generations, he writes.

Do we keep doing what we’ve always done—playing it safe, thinking small, and settling for less? Or do we grab this moment by the horns and aim for greatness? Baton Rouge has missed too many opportunities in the past. Melara says it’s time to THINK BIG.

Transformation is right in front of us. These aren’t just fancy ideas or pipe dreams—they’re real, actionable steps toward making our city a magnet for opportunity, growth and pride. Imagine LSU with a new arena bringing in world-class concerts. Picture the River Center with a vibrant convention hotel downtown, buzzing with life. Envision Memorial Stadium transformed into a premier venue for major sports tournaments. These are the kinds of moves that tell the world that Baton Rouge is open for business—and recreation.

