From sports to splints to surgery: Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic cares for the community

It’s very common to see the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic (BROC)’s clinicians on football or soccer fields around town. With a 501(c)3 dedicated to providing athletic training and coverage to local high schools, BROC supplies 15 full-time athletic trainers free of charge to help 30 area high schools ensure athletes’ safety at games.

“Our goal is to work with coaches and trainers who are employed by schools to ensure injury prevention programs are designed and implemented,” says BROC CEO Trey Williamson. “Our doctors not only donate their time and money to the cause; they also really enjoy interacting with student-athletes and working the sidelines at games.”

In addition to this creative use of specific resources to better the community, BROC also serves as the Orthopedic Team Physicians providing Sports Medicine coverage to LSU and Southern athletes along with Our Lady of the Lake Health.

Off the field as well as on, BROC’s highly skilled physicians and administrators are working to minimize patients’ pain and are dedicated to providing a better, more convenient patient experience, including their recent investment in the nationally renowned, highly utilized EPIC electronic health record and its MyChart app.

“Our evaluation and focus with the selection of any medical record or system is patient care and how to provide the best possible customer service,” says Williamson. “In our market, numerous providers and hospital systems are already on the EPIC platform, so there’s a common interconnectivity between providers. This continuity enables us to share important health information and to seamlessly refer patients to providers participating on the platform. The ability to coordinate patient care across all providers allows a more holistic understanding of the patient’s care and medications with the goal of producing the best possible outcomes.”

With the MyChart app that so many patients are already accustomed to, it’s fairly simple to add BROC to the list of providers, ensuring easy access to test results, health records, managing appointments, and more.

“By providing patients with timely and accurate access to their medical information, they are better informed about the care process and therefore can make educated decisions regarding their healthcare needs,” says Williamson. “Having real-time access has become more important than ever for patients. They prefer an app to easily access their records versus filing medical record requests that are generally cumbersome and often delivered in paper format.”

Convenience has always been top priority for BROC – their main Surgical Specialty Center location is a testament to this focus. From the surgical hospital, to physical therapy services, to a storefront where patients can get slings, braces, crutches and boots, to an imaging center for X-Rays, MRIs or CT scans, having a “one-stop shop” remains an important benefit to offer patients.

“Having everything coordinated for our patients helps them with continuity and timeliness of care,” says Williamson. “It also helps our doctors stay informed of the care provided and how it impacts treatment plans to ensure the best outcomes. Keeping patients healthy and informed is our main goal.”

Whether you see one of BROC’s highly specialized physicians on a football field or in their office, you can be assured that these experts are using technology, skills and state-of-the-art medical equipment to keep you well.