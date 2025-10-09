From lemonade stand to store shelves: A local entrepreneur’s tale

Brennan Williams’ foray into entrepreneurship was a lemonade stand at age 9.

“I did it for Lemonade Day,” Williams says, referencing the nationwide event that introduces kids to business principles. “I got such positive feedback from it, it became a regular thing.”

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, after a few years of annual Lemonade Day sales, the budding entrepreneur formalized the operation in 2021, offering a bottled product at his family’s Brusly-based S.A.B.’s Snowball Shoppe. He also introduced a strawberry lemonade flavor.

By 2023, he had convinced a handful of independent supermarkets to carry the refrigerated beverage. And now, as a college sophomore, Williams sees his drinks sold in eight stores, spanning Baton Rouge, Brusly, Addis and Livonia.

Partnerships have also helped spread the word. B1Bank promoted a sales booth for Williams at the downtown concert series Live After Five.

Read the full feature, and send comments to editor@businessreport.com.