From flashy to feel-good: How local restaurants are resetting

Capital Region restaurants are heading into 2026 with a focus on value, authenticity and smarter spending, even as rising food, labor and insurance costs continue to pressure operators, 225 writes.

Local chefs and restaurateurs say diners are less interested in flash and more focused on experiences that feel genuine—and worth the price. That means more attention to customer service, smaller plates and higher-quality ingredients rather than oversized portions.

“Customers are watching their money, and they want to go to places where they can get a great meal at a great price and have a ton of perceived value and personal touch,” says Nick Hufft of Hufft Marchand Hospitality, which operates Curbside Burgers, The Overpass Merchant and Gail’s Fine Ice Cream in Baton Rouge, as well as Junior’s on Harrison, Barcar and Il Supremo in New Orleans.

Several trends are gaining momentum, including “grandmacore” comfort foods, chewy textures, and a growing emphasis on vinegar-forward flavors. Cinnamon rolls are expected to be a standout dessert this year, while beef prices are pushing chefs to highlight heritage pork and other alternatives.

On the beverage side, low- and no-alcohol cocktails, intentional drinking and premium, technique-driven cocktails are reshaping bar menus. Asian cuisine, pop-up dinners and global flavors continue to expand across the Capital Region, alongside a surge in plant-based options, fermented foods and wellness-driven menus.

