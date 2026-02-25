From first cargo to global leader: US LNG’s 10-year surge

Ten years after the first liquefied natural gas cargo departed from Sabine Pass in Louisiana, the U.S. has cemented its position as the world’s largest LNG exporter.

U.S. LNG exports have surged from 0.5 billion cubic feet per day in 2016 to 15.0 Bcf/d in 2025 and are projected to exceed 18.1 Bcf/d by 2027, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Growth has been fueled by abundant shale gas supplies, competitive pricing tied to Henry Hub benchmarks, flexible contract structures and rising global demand.

Europe has become the primary destination for U.S. LNG following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, accounting for roughly two-thirds of exports in 2025. The U.S. now operates eight LNG export terminals, with additional capacity expected online in the coming years, including projects in Louisiana and Texas. By 2031, export capacity is expected to nearly double from late-2025 levels, further strengthening the country’s role in global energy markets.

