From batteries to biofuels, LSU is investing $1M in energy research

The LSU Institute for Energy Innovation on Tuesday announced nearly $1 million in grant funding for energy-focused research initiatives.

The institute received a total of 19 proposals for this most recent round of grants, its third since its inception in 2022. Of those 19 proposals, five projects were ultimately selected to receive funding, each one led by an LSU scientist.

In a Tuesday morning webinar announcing the grant recipients, Robert Twilley, LSU’s vice president for research and economic development, said the selected projects will advance the university’s ultimate goal of becoming the national leader in energy research.

“Our vision is to build the nation’s energy research campus here at LSU,” Twilley said.

Among the funded projects is one focused on offshore wind development. Researchers will assess geological structures and submarine mudslide risks in Louisiana’s coastal waters, aiming to inform safer and more effective site selection for wind farms. The project, led by Zuo “George” Xue of LSU’s Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences, received $249,858.

Another grant supports research into large-scale battery storage, with a team working to integrate safer, more affordable sodium-ion and zinc-ion batteries into building systems. The goal is to advance alternatives to lithium-ion technology and improve climate resilience. This effort, led by Ying “Jane” Wang of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, was awarded $249,910.

A third project, led by Yuanhang Chen of the Department of Petroleum Engineering, will use artificial intelligence and physical modeling to improve safety protocols for CO2 transport. The research aims to predict hazards in CO2 pipelines and enhance real-time response strategies. It received $149,990.

In the area of biofuels, LSU researchers will collect data and engage with stakeholders to evaluate Louisiana’s potential for biomass-based renewable fuels. This project, spearheaded by Anurag Mandalika of the Center for Energy Studies, was awarded $99,959.

The final project will examine public and stakeholder perceptions of the energy sector through statewide surveys and focus groups. The study will analyze how demographics, politics and communication strategies influence public opinion and identify potential barriers to energy adoption. Catherine Chen, an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science, is leading this project, which received $231,963.

Funding for that final initiative is being supplemented by the Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, or FUEL, a statewide partnership involving more than 50 public and private entities. FUEL is supported by a $160 million National Science Foundation grant. Read more about the partnership here.