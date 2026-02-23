From access to impact: School choice debate pivots to results 

School choice programs are expanding rapidly nationwide, with at least 17 states expected to offer universal access by next year, but the growth comes with mounting price tags and political tension, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

In Louisiana, Gov. Jeff Landry is expected to again push for significant funding for his LA GATOR voucher program after lawmakers slashed more than half of his requested $94 million last year. Critics question whether the dollars are reaching students in struggling schools, while supporters argue demand is rising and families want more options.

Other states are wrestling with ballooning costs, waitlists and oversight concerns as participation grows. A new federal tax credit for donations to scholarship-granting nonprofits could further accelerate enrollment in states that opt in.

For Louisiana business leaders, the debate carries fiscal implications as education spending, state budgets and long-term workforce development increasingly intersect.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.