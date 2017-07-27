French Truck Coffee looking to open in Mid City next week

New Orleans-based coffee shop French Truck Coffee is hoping to open its first Baton Rouge location next Friday in Mid City.

Owner Geoffrey Meeker says work is still underway at the shop, which is located at 2978 Government St. and was formerly home to Southern Camera Service. Meeker was originally hoping to open in mid-July, but says construction hit some “minor snafus.”

Meeker isn’t planning a grand opening celebration.

“We’re usually pretty low-key,” he says. “We like to let the coffee speak for itself.”

In-house roasting is planned at the shop, but won’t begin until equipment is installed. The original location opened in New Orleans’ lower Garden District more than three years ago, and Meeker has since opened two more New Orleans locations and one in Memphis.

The Baton Rouge location will be its largest yet, with seating for 80. A patio fronting Government Street will also be built once the city-parish completes a streets and sidewalks project to make the neighborhood more bike and pedestrian friendly, Meeker says.

“It really feels like in Baton Rouge we’ve been able to spread our wings a little bit,” Meeker says. “That Government Street strip—where all the new stuff is happening there—is really exciting.”

—Sam Karlin