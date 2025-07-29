FranU will complete a $2M renovation of its health building this fall

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University has announced a $2 million renovation of its School of Health Professions building, a project aimed at enhancing academic offerings and preparing students to become skilled, compassionate healthcare leaders.

Scheduled for completion this fall, the upgraded facility will bring multiple health disciplines under one roof to foster interdisciplinary collaboration. The project was funded through federal legislation passed in 2023.

The renovated Health Professions Building will feature:

Flexible, student-centered classrooms designed to support cross-disciplinary learning

New laboratories and a rehabilitation gym equipped with the latest clinical training technology

A research and innovation lab with motion analysis and performance tools to advance best practices in care

Collaborative study areas and reflective spaces that promote community, support and servant leadership

Input from program directors and faculty shaped the design and functionality of the renovation, ensuring the space meets the needs of each discipline while promoting team-based learning aligned with FranU’s mission.

Last year, FranU purchased a building on Brittany Drive near Picardy Avenue for $1.5 million. The university’s signature facility, St. Francis Hall, opened in May 2023. The 75,000-square-foot building houses administrative offices, enrollment services, student affairs, the university library, and more.

To mark the completion of the project this fall, FranU will host a celebration with facility tours for students, alumni, faculty, health care partners and the broader Baton Rouge community.