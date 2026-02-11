Franchise owners push back on McDonald’s value pricing

McDonald’s push to reclaim value-conscious consumers is paying dividends at the register—but it’s also exposing fault lines with some franchise owners, CNBC writes.

The fast-food giant has leaned heavily into Extra Value Meals and revived favorites like Snack Wraps to drive traffic in a competitive, price-sensitive market. At the same time, new franchise standards rolled out this year assess how well restaurants deliver “value,” prompting concerns among operators about pricing autonomy.

An independent franchisee advocacy group has responded with a Franchisee Bill of Rights asserting the right to set menu prices without fear of retaliation.

While McDonald’s insists franchisees ultimately control pricing and the strategy is strengthening the brand, surveys suggest operator frustration is rising even as Wall Street grows more optimistic about earnings.

The tension highlights the delicate balance between centralized brand strategy and local business realities in a franchise-driven model.

There are roughly two dozen McDonald’s restaurants currently operating throughout the Capital Region, according to the company’s website.

Read the full story from CNBC.