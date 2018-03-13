Former Stanford Group executive who held prominent Baton Rouge position dies at 55

Jason Green, who was one of the Stanford Group’s most visible executives in Baton Rouge prior to the firm’s demise due to a $7 billion Ponzi scheme perpetuated by founder Robert Allen Stanford, died on Saturday in Bentonville, Arkansas, where he was a resident. Green was 55.

As head of the Stanford Group’s private client group in Baton Rouge, Green was once a prominent figure in the community and the firm’s downtown office. Financial officials at the time estimated Baton Rouge-area investors collectively lost some $1 billion when Stanford collapsed.

In 2013, he was among three former Stanford executives found liable for their roles in the Ponzi scheme. Though the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission didn’t allege that any of the three knew about the fraud while they worked for Stanford, a judge ruled their conduct was so “egregious” that they were nonetheless liable and ordered each to pay a civil penalty of $260,000 and pay back any “ill-gotten gains.” In Green’s case, that was slightly more than $2.6 million. Green and the others denied any wrongdoing.