Former salon and art space on Government Street changes hands

The former Hair Art & Company property on Government Street sold for $640,000, according to sales documents filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Wiltz Wine Investments LLC, represented by Baton Rouge restaurant owner Chad Hughes, sold the property to 548 Properties LLC, represented by Darlene and Kyle Kipps.

Elifin Realty’s Will Chadwick represented Wiltz Wine Investments LLC and David Trusty with Trusty Commercial Property represented the buyer.

Secretary of state records show 548 Properties LLC shares the same address as Parish Pets, a pet supply store on South Foster Drive.

Wiltz Wine Investments LLC purchased the property from All Star Properties LLC for $600,000 in May 2023.