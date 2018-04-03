Former LSU Chancellor Paul Murrill dies at 83

Former LSU Chancellor Paul Murrill died peacefully at his home Monday evening with his family at his side, according to information provided by the Taylor Porter law firm.

Murrill, the father of Taylor Porter partner John P. Murrill, was 83.

A professional engineer, Murrill served as chancellor of LSU from 1974 until 1981. He held various titles throughout the years, including chairman of Gulf State Utilities Co., director of Entergy Corporation and lead director for the board of directors for New Orleans-based Tidewater.

A Taylor Porter statement describes Murrill as “a man of infinite patience.”

“Dr. Murrill was chancellor of LSU for many years; many of us know and fondly remember him from his stellar service to the university,” the statement reads. “He was an outstanding engineer, academic leader, and naval officer. More importantly, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a cherished friend to many in our community.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

LSU could not be reached for comment prior to this afternoon’s publication deadline.