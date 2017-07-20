Former LeBlanc’s Food Stores owners buy Greens at Millerville site

The former owners of LeBlanc’s Food Stores have purchased property that’s home to Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers at the Greens at Millerville.

In a deal that closed Wednesday, Ranmar, LLC, managed by Marcy LeBlanc, bought the roughly one-acre property for $1.5 million. The seller was 3B Millerville, LLC, run by Monroe developer James Moore Jr.

The buyers—represented by Alex Knight, a broker with NAI/Latter & Blum-Donnie Jarreau Real Estate—used profits from an earlier sale of LeBlancs’ property in Gonzales to purchase the Baton Rouge site. The Gonzales property was sold to Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar.

The IRS allows a tax break—typically called a “1031”— for investors who realize a capital gain from a property sale if the money is invested in a similar property.

“It’s an investment buy,” Knight says. “They have their shopping center in Gonzales that has a Freddy’s being built right now so they know the tenants well—they liked the food, liked the concept.”

The Greens at Millerville, a long-planned mixed use development off Interstate 12 at Millerville Road, is also home to Golden Corral and Zaxby’s.

—Sam Karlin