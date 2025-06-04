Former H&E CEO Brad Barber is finding a new purpose in nonprofit work

After nearly 30 years at H&E Rentals, former CEO and board member Brad Barber is stepping away from corporate leadership to launch a new nonprofit focused on mentorship and service.

Under Barber’s leadership, H&E grew into an industry leader, culminating in a landmark $5 billion sale that became official on June 2.

Barber is shifting his focus to Me Today You Tomorrow, a Christian nonprofit that empowers young people facing adversity. The organization shares stories of resilience from those who have overcome challenges to achieve personal and professional success. Through a network of speakers and mentors, the nonprofit’s mission is to demonstrate to youth that with faith, perseverance, and support, long-term success is attainable.

“I have been incredibly blessed in my career and I feel called to use my experience to give back,” Barber said in a prepared statement. “I have a heart for working with young people who are navigating major challenges in their lives. I created Me Today You Tomorrow to help spread the message that no matter where you come from or what obstacles you face, you have God-given potential and with faith, determination and the right support, you can overcome anything.”

Barber remains involved in the community, supporting causes such as the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, CASA and multiple universities and churches.

Watch Business Report’s Strictly Business episode with Brad Barber. Read about Barber’s mental health initiative at H&E Rentals in Business Report’s Executive Mental Health section.