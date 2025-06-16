Former Chicken Salad Chick property near Burbank changes hands

The former Chicken Salad Chick property on Frogmore Drive off West Lee Drive has changed hands to become Chipotle Mexican Grill’s third location in Baton Rouge.

Commercial real estate firm Streamline Development Partners bought the property through SDP Baton Rouge 2 LLC from CSC Properties Burbank LLC for $1.5 million, according to a deal filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Joseph Schneider represented the buyer in the transaction. Peter Nicolosi and Lawayne Sieferman represented the seller.

Chicken Salad Chick closed the location in March after five years in business.

Lease documents filed with the clerk of court’s office list Chipotle Mexican Grill of Colorado LLC as the building tenant.

Chipotle is one of nearly 30 retail partners of Streamline Development Partners.

Streamline Development Partners bought the former TJ Ribs property on Siegen Lane for $2.5 million in 2023. The property was split to accommodate a Chipotle Mexican Grill and Panda Express. SDP sold a portion of the property to the development arm of Panda Express for $1.675 million last June.

In addition to the Siegen Lane site, Chipotle’s other locations in the Capital Region are on West State Street near LSU and Tanger Boulevard in Gonzales.

Representatives from Streamline Development Partners could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline.