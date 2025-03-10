Former Boil & Roux property changes hands

The property that once housed Boil & Roux on Coursey Boulevard has new owners who plan to bring a couple of restaurants to the space.

MAARS Properties LLC bought the site from Grand Wall Chinese Supper Buffet Inc. for $995,000, according to a deal filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Keith Duncan of Kadre Commercial Real Estate Firm brokered the deal for the buyer and Jane Lu of Property First Realty Group represented the seller.

Duncan tells Daily Report that he approached the sellers about the property within the first two months after Boil & Roux closed to get it under contract before it hit the market.

The buyers had been looking for a location for over a year, according to Duncan. The Coursey Boulevard property’s location and floor plan attracted them to it. They plan to own and operate a restaurant and lease the remaining space to other restaurant owners.

“They are going to separate it into two or three potential restaurant spots,” Duncan says. “One of them will be an Indian restaurant run by the owners, and then the other one or two spots will be leased out for restaurant space. They are going to separate the floor plan, adding another kitchen or two and dividing that up for privacy.”

The site will undergo a complete renovation, inside and out. The goal is to have the project completed in 2025.

“It’ll be three to six months, but we’re looking at at least three months for the transformation and hit the ground running with it.”

Boil & Roux closed its doors in December after 10 years in the space.