Ford cuts back on EV plans to meet Super Duty truck demand

Ford Motor will expand production of its large Super Duty trucks to a plant in Canada that was previously set to be converted into an all-electric vehicle hub, CNBC reports.

The company said Thursday that it plans to invest about $3 billion to expand Super Duty production, including $2.3 billion at its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario. The remaining investment will be used to increase production at supporting facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

Ford currently produces Super Duty trucks—the larger siblings of the F-150 full-size pickup used largely by commercial and business customers—at plants in Ohio and Kentucky.

Ford said the Canadian plant, which is expected to come online in two years, will add capacity of roughly 100,000 units annually.

“Super Duty is a vital tool for businesses and people around the world and, even with our Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant running flat out, we can’t meet the demand,” Ford CEO Jim Farley says in a release.

