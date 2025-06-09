For the self-employed, retirement requires even more planning

So what does retirement look like for the growing number of self-employed Americans—now nearly 17 million strong?

As Fast Company writes, for many freelancers, entrepreneurs and gig workers, retirement isn’t a clean break from work, but a gradual shift—more “slow down” than “full stop.” Passion projects, part-time consulting, or creative pursuits often continue well past traditional retirement age, blurring the line between career and retirement.

Self-employed workers are starting to rewrite the retirement playbook—balancing the realities of saving without an HR department while embracing the freedom to define what “retirement” really means. From navigating solo 401(k)s to reassessing future financial needs, the journey requires more planning—but offers more flexibility.

