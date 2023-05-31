For Manchac Homes, every job is personal [sponsored]

As a seven-year-old, Russell Alleman would tag along with his parents to Lowe’s or Home Depot. He was particularly fond of the countless magazines of house plans at the front of the store. Then, once back at home, he would design his own home on graphing paper. “I’ve always liked high-end homes,” Alleman says. “I don’t know why. I just have.”

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Russell Alleman, Owner Phone: 225.773.8789 Address: 17954 Augusta Pointe Court, Baton Rouge, LA, 70810 Website: manchachomes.com

That dream persisted after he earned a degree in business from Louisiana State University. Alleman worked a 9-5 office job for a while, but at the age of 29 decided to pursue his lifelong dream by becoming a licensed contractor. “I sold my house, moved in with someone and used my equity to start Manchac Homes,” he says. He had no prior construction experience early on, but wisely surrounded himself with seasoned professionals who guided him with the big decisions.

Manchac Homes has been growing like gangbusters ever since, and has established a reputation for personal high-end luxury residences in communities such as The Country Club of Louisiana, Highland Road, LSU Lakes, University Club, Rouzan, Laurel Lakes, Long Farm, Lexington Estates, Carriagewood Estates, Pelican Point and River Winds.

“We approach every home differently, as defined by our clients,” Alleman says. “Our goal is to accurately reflect our client’s personality and character in their homes. Using this approach has resulted in a collection of meticulously curated homes that not only reflect the style and vision of their owners, but also reflects the commitment and excellence of the team who created them.”

Read the full story.