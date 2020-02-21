Following the holidays, Mall of Louisiana loses several tenants

After the holiday shopping rush, the Mall of Louisiana has lost several tenants, with more expected to leave within the next few months.

Near the food court, fashion retailers Michael Kors and Love Culture have both closed, as well as The Art of Shaving, located in the mall’s outdoor shopping center, The Boulevard.

Urban clothier Jimmy Jazz recently moved from its first-floor space into a larger space on the second story, near JCPenny. It’s unclear who occupied the larger second story space before Jimmy Jazz moved in, and Jimmy Jazz’s previous first-floor space remains unoccupied.

Additional changes are in the works for the mall. The Sunglass Hut is expected to reopen soon, according to posted signs, while the discount fashion store LA 7, near Macy’s, is currently liquidating its stock to close this spring.

The Sleep Number store on The Boulevard will also move soon into a freestanding store in an outparcel of the mall that fronts Bluebonnet Boulevard. It’s unclear when that move will be taking place, but signage has begun to be installed at the new store.

A Daily Report count conducted last weekend found seven open spaces in the mall and four at The Boulevard. Mall General Manager Jacob Wilson would not confirm the vacancies when asked, but says there are some leases in the works.