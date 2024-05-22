Following rebranding, Gulf South Angels reaches milestone

Roughly two months after rebranding, the Gulf South Angels on Wednesday announced it had surpassed $20 million in investments.
The New Orleans-based angel investment network credited five recent investments for propelling them past the $20 million threshold in cumulative investments since inception.
Previously known as NO/LA Angel Network, the group rebranded in March to reflect its expansion into Baton Rouge and across the Gulf South, spanning from east Texas to Florida. The group has members from nine states and is recognized within the top 10% of active angel groups in North America by the Angel Capital Association.
Since the start of 2024, the Gulf South Angels have closed five pivotal investments. These investments include:
- Advano: A New Orleans-based advanced materials company pioneering advancements in battery technology for electric vehicles
- X-Bow: A space technology company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, specializing in the manufacturing of rocket motors. Gulf South Angels forged a connection with X-Bow following their previous investment in Mississippi-based rocket company Adranos, which Anduril acquired in June of the preceding year.
- TheraB Medical: A medical technology company committed to revolutionizing infant care solutions, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan
- Oralucent: A Long Beach, California, manufacturer of electronic toothbrushes
- Booklecious: A curator of programs to enhance children’s reading and literacy, based in Palo Alto, California