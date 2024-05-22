Following rebranding, Gulf South Angels reaches milestone

Roughly two months after rebranding, the Gulf South Angels on Wednesday announced it had surpassed $20 million in investments.

The New Orleans-based angel investment network credited five recent investments for propelling them past the $20 million threshold in cumulative investments since inception.

Previously known as NO/LA Angel Network, the group rebranded in March to reflect its expansion into Baton Rouge and across the Gulf South, spanning from east Texas to Florida. The group has members from nine states and is recognized within the top 10% of active angel groups in North America by the Angel Capital Association.

Since the start of 2024, the Gulf South Angels have closed five pivotal investments. These investments include: