Florida Boulevard tract changes hands for $1M

A parcel containing 11 businesses at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Little John Drive recently changed hands.

Builders Center Real Estate Co LLC had been in a ground lease with the family that owned the nearly 6-acre tract, which contains 13 industrial buildings. The company already owned and had developed the buildings before purchasing the land for $1 million, according to a deal filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Sidney Coxe represented Builders Center Real Estate Co. Some tenants of the purchased property include Kajun Seafood & Wings, Crock’s Auto Collision and Centurion Car Care.

“We long-term ground leased it eons ago and developed it,” Coxe tells Daily Report. “We finally bought out the dirt from the people we leased it from.”

There are plans to upgrade the buildings and create a “miniature industrial park,” Coxe says.

A survey company is working to subdivide the parcel so that each business will be separate, he says.