In flood prevention effort, developer wants to realign Dawson Creek at The Grove

As construction at The Grove enters its last stages just east of the Mall of Louisiana, developer Richard Carmouche is seeking final approval for a plan to realign Dawson Creek.

The creek runs through the planned unit development and has a tight loop in the middle, which—if approved—will be widened and realigned to allow more water to move through it, hopefully preventing flooding, Carmouche says, adding that the plans have been in place for almost a decade.



The development gotten all the permits needed from the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has also signed off on the plan, he says. The realignment will go before the East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning commission on Tuesday for final approval.



A commission staff report says Carmouche’s request is “consistent with the comprehensive plan, compatible with surrounding areas, and conforming to Unified Development Code requirements.”

Carmouche says the plans for the Dawson Creek alignment are just like those for the Ward Creek realignment nearby. Pending approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission, Carmouche says they will start the realignment later this year or early next.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St. See the full agenda.