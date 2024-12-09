Financial optimism is on the rise—here’s why

The share of US households expecting financial situations to improve over the next year rose last month to the highest level since early 2020, according to a survey released Monday, Bloomberg reports.

Nearly 38% of consumers foresee being somewhat or much better off, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Meanwhile, the percentage of people who anticipate a worse financial situation dropped to the lowest level since May 2021. Roughly 42% of Americans expect conditions to remain roughly the same.

Many voters last month cited inflation pressures and the economy as top issues as they reelected former president Donald Trump.

