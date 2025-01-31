Final hours: Best of 225 nominations close today 

Nominations for the annual Best of 225 awards close this evening, at 11:59 p.m., according to 225 magazine.

The Capital Region’s original reader’s choice awards honor the region’s favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses.

Nominations are the first part of the awards process—and are arguably the most important, because they determine which people and businesses will end up on the ballot next year. They’ll be followed by voting from Feb. 25 to April 8.

Read more and nominate your favorite business.