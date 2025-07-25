Fewer Louisianans are filing for jobless benefits

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana dropped for the week ending July 19, according to new figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The state reported 1,827 initial claims, down 12% from the 2,077 claims filed the previous week. The figure also represents a 5.8% decrease from the same week last year, when 1,939 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims ticked down to 1,909 from the previous week’s average of 1,921.

Continued unemployment claims also declined. Louisiana reported 12,082 continued claims for the week ending July 19, a 1.6% drop from the 12,278 filed the week before. Compared to the same week last year—when 14,452 claims were filed—the number is down 16.4%.

The four-week moving average for continued claims rose slightly to 12,067, up from the previous week’s 12,045.

The drop in filings comes as the state’s unemployment rate continues to grow. Louisiana’s unemployment rate grew to 5.1% in June—up from 4.6% in May. Following state trends, the Baton Rouge MSA saw its unemployment rate grow from 4.4% to 4.9% month-to-month.

Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment for June also dipped 4,200 from May to June.

Unemployment claims track new applications for jobless benefits, while the unemployment rate measures the total number of people actively looking for work. As a result, claims can fall even if overall unemployment is rising, particularly if fewer people are getting laid off but more are staying unemployed or entering the job market.