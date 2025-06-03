FEMA scraps this year’s planned hurricane plan

FEMA’s hurricane readiness has come under fire as its new leader announced the agency was scrapping a near-complete response plan just as storm season begins, The Wall Street Journal says.

Administrator David Richardson told staff on Monday the agency will revert to last year’s guidance—despite recent program cuts and staff reductions that make that guidance largely inapplicable. Richardson says he didn’t want to conflict with a FEMA review council co-led by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

His comments and the agency’s disarray have fueled internal turmoil and departures, including longtime official Mary Ann Tierney, who called the current approach “reckless.”

Critics say FEMA is struggling to meet its obligations while balancing political pressure from the Trump administration to shrink the agency’s role. Amid backlash, FEMA has reinstated some staff and programs, but insiders say the agency is still behind on hurricane preparations.

The new strategy, shaped largely by Department of Homeland Security staff with limited disaster experience, aims to shift more disaster responsibility to the states—part of a broader policy overhaul driven by a January executive order.

