FEMA accused of failing to adequately manage flood insurance program

Two Democratic senators are raising alarms over the future of the National Flood Insurance Program, just days before its authorization is set to expire alongside the federal budget deadline, Bloomberg writes.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Andy Kim of New Jersey sent a letter to FEMA’s acting administrator, warning that staff cuts and shifting priorities at the agency could destabilize a program relied on by 4.7 million Americans. Since the start of Trump’s second term, FEMA has lost more than 2,000 staff, and the administration has floated eliminating the agency altogether, shifting disaster recovery costs to states.

Critics say the weakening of NFIP could drive up premiums, limit coverage and undermine hazard-zone mapping vital to private insurers. A lapse in authorization would prevent NFIP from issuing or renewing policies, potentially freezing home sales nationwide.

The warnings underscore growing uncertainty in the U.S. housing and insurance markets as Washington braces for a possible shutdown.

Read the full story.