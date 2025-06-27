Feds call on states to expand how they use school choice funding 

The U.S. Department of Education has issued new guidance encouraging states to broaden how they use federal Title I funds to support school choice initiatives, The Center Square writes.

The guidance outlines ways that states and local districts can direct funding toward services like dual enrollment, academic tutoring and transportation for students leaving low-performing schools—unless restricted by state law. Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley welcomes the move, calling it a step forward in expanding education options and returning control to the states.

The announcement comes as Louisiana lawmakers weigh the rollout of Gov. Jeff Landry’s new school voucher initiative, the LA GATOR program. While Landry requested $93.5 million, the Legislature approved just $43.5 million, citing concerns over implementation and intent. Data showed about 30,000 of the program’s 40,000 applicants already attend private schools. Lawmakers, including Senate President Cameron Henry, argue the program risks losing focus and becoming financially unsustainable. Legislators adopted a cautious approach while preserving funds for tutoring, teacher stipends, child welfare services and UNO’s transition into the LSU system.

