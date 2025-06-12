Federal tax collections have surprisingly surged amid IRS turmoil

After months of warnings that tax revenue might plunge due to agency staffing cuts and internal turmoil, the IRS delivered a surprise this spring: a sharp rebound in tax collections, The Washington Post writes.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers last week that federal tax receipts surged 9.5% in April and 14.7% in May compared to the same months in 2024—a reversal from dire predictions made earlier this year.

The boost, totaling more than $1.2 trillion over two months, comes despite the IRS navigating senior leadership exits, political scrutiny and widespread staff reductions. In March, officials had forecast a 10% drop in revenue, citing concerns about growing tax avoidance and delays in enforcement against high-net-worth individuals and corporations.

Instead, Bessent called the 2025 filing season one of the most successful in years, crediting improved efficiencies and streamlined electronic filing systems. Nearly 37 million refunds were issued by early March, and most calls to IRS helplines were answered.

For business owners, the news signals potential federal budget stability—despite ongoing uncertainty about the agency’s long-term enforcement posture.

