February saw several new businesses open in Baton Rouge

While the rest of the country may be complaining about a February lull, a handful of Baton Rouge entrepreneurs have opened new locations and storefronts while in the midst of Mardi Gras season, 225 reports.

Chicky Sandos opened a second location, near Woman’s Hospital, on Feb. 19. Initially a food truck concept, the eatery’s newest location comes about eight months after the concept debuted its first brick-and-mortar location on Jefferson Highway in the former Kolache Kitchen space.

Lagniappe Steak and Seafood also opened its doors last month on Bluebonnet Boulevard. The restaurant is also an expansion of a local concept, which spread its roots in Springfield, in Livingston Parish, before expanding eastward into Baton Rouge.

