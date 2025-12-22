Fast-tracked power plants put Louisiana ratepayers on the hook, critics say

Louisiana regulators have approved a sweeping rule change that could significantly accelerate how power plants are approved for energy-hungry industrial projects, including large data centers, while shifting new financial risks onto ratepayers, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

In a 4–1 vote, the Louisiana Public Service Commission adopted a “lightning speed” approval pathway that can cut regulatory timelines from years to as little as eight months by suspending competitive bidding and certain consumer protections. Under the rule, large customers would cover only half the cost of new power plants, leaving the remainder potentially borne by regular utility customers.

Supporters say the change aligns with Gov. Jeff Landry’s aggressive economic development strategy, allowing Louisiana to compete for massive investments like Meta’s northeast Louisiana AI data center. Critics warn the policy prioritizes some of the world’s wealthiest companies over household consumers, weakens transparency safeguards and exposes ratepayers to long-term financial risk if projects underperform or contracts lapse.

The move highlights a growing tension between fast-tracking industrial growth and protecting everyday electricity customers.

