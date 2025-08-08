Fannie, Freddie could see a historic IPO under Trump plan

The Trump administration is moving toward one of the largest stock offerings in history—selling shares in mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that could raise roughly $30 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Valued at a combined $500 billion or more, the sale would involve 5% to 15% of the companies’ stock, though it’s undecided whether they’d IPO together or separately, people familiar with the talks say.

Fannie and Freddie, under federal control since the 2008 financial crisis, bundle and sell mortgages with a government-backed guarantee. President Trump has indicated he wants that guarantee to remain if the firms go public, but how it would work remains unclear.

In recent weeks, bank CEOs and top administration officials—including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and FHFA head Bill Pulte—have met to discuss the plan. Supporters say the sale could cut the federal deficit and return money to taxpayers, though bankers warn the complex deal faces tight timelines and political hurdles.

Read the full story.