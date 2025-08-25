Faith meets business: Religious construction is going up

Church attendance may be down nationwide, but construction of houses of worship is surging, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Federal data show spending on religious buildings rose nearly 17% in the 12 months through June—compared with a nearly 3% decline in overall construction—driven by new approaches to community outreach and revenue.

In Conroe, Texas, Pastor Josh Gosney turned a shuttered Kroger into Wake Church, complete with a coffee shop and children’s play place. The $6.5 million project helps pay for itself while drawing in new members during the week. Across the country, churches are repurposing retail spaces, opening child-care centers, and even adding co-working areas to appeal to younger generations and cover costs.

Though construction spending remains well below its 2001 peak, it has rebounded 50% from the pandemic low, with this year’s outlay projected at $4.6 billion. Experts say the trend reflects churches’ shift toward operating as seven-day community hubs—meeting spiritual, social, and practical needs under one roof.

