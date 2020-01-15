Facilities Maintenance Management acquires Labarre Associates’ facilities division

Baton Rouge-based Facilities Maintenance Management, a full-service maintenance and construction company, has acquired Labarre Associates Inc.’s facilities division, the company tells Daily Report.

More than 20 of Labarre’s staff—including leadership, project management, IT and facility specialists staff—will join FMM as part of the acquisition. The deal expands the FMM team to 150 employees and expands the company’s facilities maintenance capabilities and regional footprint.

“The acquisition significantly strengthens FMM’s ability to deliver vertically integrated solutions for commercial facilities planning, as well as day-to-day and on-demand facilities maintenance,” says Steven Davis Jr., FMM founder and CEO, adding that the deal represents an opportunity for the company to accelerate its growth.

After the acquisition, Denham Springs-based Labarre Associates will focus on strengthening its architectural and construction services.

Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.