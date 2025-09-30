ExxonMobil to cut 2,000 jobs in global restructuring push

ExxonMobil will eliminate 2,000 jobs worldwide, or about 3% of its workforce, in its latest move to streamline operations and reduce costs as oil prices remain subdued, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The cuts, which include major reductions at Canada’s Imperial Oil, extend a yearslong trend of consolidation and workforce thinning across the oil industry.

Since 2014, Exxon’s head count has fallen nearly 20% as part of $13.5 billion in structural cost cuts, while rivals Chevron, ConocoPhillips and BP have also announced sweeping layoffs. The industry has shed nearly 80,000 U.S. jobs since 2015, even as oil output climbed 45% thanks to new drilling technologies that allow companies to pump more with fewer people.

Analysts say Big Oil is leaner and more efficient than in past downturns, but service providers warn that fewer jobs and tighter budgets are rippling across the energy ecosystem. Exxon emphasized the changes are aimed at “driving innovation” by consolidating offices and aligning global teams.

