ExxonMobil expanding its Gulf Coast carbon storage operations

ExxonMobil has begun transporting and permanently storing carbon dioxide from the CF Industries ammonia plant in Donaldsonville, marking a major expansion of its carbon capture and storage footprint on the Gulf Coast, The Center Square writes.

The company is using an existing pipeline to move up to 2 million metric tons of CO2 annually from CF Industries to its Rose Carbon Capture and Storage Hub in east Texas, recently approved by the EPA for underground injection.

The project is part of a broader build-out that includes multiple new Louisiana facilities coming online in 2026, as well as agreements with steel, natural gas and industrial gas producers. ExxonMobil says its low-carbon solutions unit has now contracted to handle roughly 9 million metric tons of CO2 per year across six customers.

The expansion underscores growing industrial demand for certified low-carbon fuels and materials, even as ExxonMobil simultaneously scales back overall low-carbon capital spending and shifts more investment toward traditional oil, gas and LNG assets.

Read the full story.