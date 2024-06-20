Extreme weather events taking center stage across US

A large portion of the U.S. is experiencing extreme weather this week, Fast Company reports.

Here’s a roundup of the various extreme weather events in the U.S. this week:

A heat wave, a meteorological phenomenon where high pressure in the atmosphere keeps the heat trapped, caused temperatures in Phoenix to reach 112 degrees on Saturday. The following day, more than 63 million people were under heat advisories. This number grew to more than 82 million by Wednesday.

Firefighters are battling two fires in New Mexico; and in California, at least 13 fires have broken out since Saturday, impacting 20,000 acres.

Despite the heat wave in some parts of the U.S., Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana all saw several inches of snow fall from Sunday to Monday.

A tropical system off the coast of Mexico developed into Tropical Storm Alberto before making landfall Thursday in south Texas, bringing heavy rain and causing flooding in the region.

