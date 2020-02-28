Explore new ways to catch the LSU Tigers in action 

It’s no secret that LSU sports are king in Baton Rouge. Weekends–and sometimes weeknights–can be consumed with watching the Tigers on whichever field or court they are competing on.

This year, there are a few new ways to watch LSU sports that can make you part of the action.

For the 2020 season, LSU has unveiled the new Loge Seating for baseball games. This special offering gives fans the opportunity to sit in a roped-off area on the concourse, complete with comfortable seating as well as access to the Champions Club with elevated food and drink options and private bathrooms. It also comes with parking passes and what LSU refers to as “unique pregame opportunities.” The package is limited to select games this season. For more information, click here.

LSU gymnastics also has a special experience for parties, called “The Landing.” The package includes 40 floor tickets, 10 parking passes, 10 signed posters, food and drinks, a visit from Mike the Tiger and even a post-meet picture with the one and only D-D Breaux.

For more information on availability and booking, click here.

Group packages are offered for nearly every LSU sport you can think of, each with special promotions and opportunities. LSU women’s basketball offers the option for groups to be part of the Lady Tiger high-five tunnel. LSU baseball group ticket buyers can request pregame field access, and groups of 50 or more are invited to take a postgame group photo on the court after LSU men’s basketball games.

This story originally appeared in inRegister magazine. Subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.