Explore new careers and update your skills through virtual reality offerings at the library

Sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Today’s workers are increasingly being trained using virtual reality due to it being a safe, cost-effective and engaging alternative to traditional methods. At the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, having a library card can provide access to this new and valuable technology. Whether you are a business owner, manager or skilled laborer looking to expand your knowledge and skills, the library has training courses available in many different fields.

One of the library’s newest offerings, Transfr, provides virtual reality courses in various skilled trades, as well as career exploration courses. Access to Transfr and the required VR headsets are available at any of the library’s locations by appointment.

Library patrons can take courses to expand their skills in areas like Automotive & Diesel, Healthcare, Hospitality & Tourism, Aviation, and many other fields. Career Exploration courses with Transfr include Architecture & Construction, Health Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Transportation, Distributions & Logistics and Law, Public Safety, Corrections & Security.

Online and on-demand training courses offered by SkillMill include HVAC, Solar, Plumbing, Electrical, Multi-family Maintenance, Facilities Maintenance, Education and more. The main difference between the two platforms is that SkillMill training can be completed outside of the library using your own VR headset or an Internet browser.

“Whether you work in a skilled trade or as a manager of a giant company, it’s about upward mobility and gaining new skills to get that raise or promotion,” says Assistant Library Director Mary Stein.

The library’s staff is also available to help curate a training program based on you or your company’s individualized needs. More information about SkillMill and Transfr can be found at ebrpl.libguides.com/virtualreality.

In addition to the resources mentioned above, here are some upcoming events at the Main Library geared toward small business owners and employees:

Career Exploration with VR

July 13 at 2 p.m. or July 17 at 6 p.m.

Looking for a career change? Just graduated and trying to figure out what to do with your life? Come explore various careers in virtual reality at the Main Library at Goodwood. The library will have headsets for patrons to use, loaded up with simulations that will let you preview what it’s like in different job roles. No registration required; first come, first seated.

Career Categories include, but are not limited to:

Architecture & Construction: Carpenter, Plumber, Electrician, Construction Laborer

Healthcare: Medical Assistant, EMT

Information Technology: Network Technician

Manufacturing: Electronic Equipment Assembler, Welder

Transportation: Automotive Technician, Aircraft Maintenance Worker

Bagels & Business

July 17 at 10 a.m.

Join Bill Carlson from Data Axle at the Main Library at Goodwood for a tutorial on how to navigate the Library’s business database, Data Axle Reference Solutions. Take advantage of this opportunity for small businesses or new businesses in the area. Reference Solutions will enable you to target specific companies or individuals who may be interested in your products or services. Attendees will also learn how to identify the ideal geography of potential new customers, learn key contacts, research businesses and their competitors, and much more.