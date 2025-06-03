Expecting an inheritance? You might want to rethink that

If you’re banking on an inheritance to help with your future finances, you might be in for a surprise.

As MarketWatch reports, new research shows there’s a major disconnect between what younger generations expect—and what their parents actually plan to leave behind.

While many millennials and Gen Zers say they’re counting on an inheritance to help with things like student debt, homeownership, or retirement, a large number of baby boomers and Gen Xers say leaving money behind isn’t a priority.

Some plan to spend what they’ve saved during retirement. Others consider the financial help they’ve already given—like college tuition or help with a down payment—as the inheritance.

And even though experts estimate that $124 trillion will change hands in the so-called “great wealth transfer,” most of that wealth sits with the top 10%. For the other 90%, the median inheritance is close to zero.

MarketWatch has the full story.