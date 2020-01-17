See how parade, marathon will impact LSU campus, south Baton Rouge

It may be tricky driving this weekend with two major events scheduled and road closures throughout downtown and LSU’s campus.

Tiger fans will be flocking to LSU’s campus Saturday for a parade celebrating the college football national championship.

The parade, which begins at the LSU School of Music, kicks off at 11 a.m. and will make its way down Dalrymple Drive, taking a left on Field House Drive and continuing down to North Stadium Drive to Victory Hill.

After the parade, the celebration continues inside the Maravich Center where College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock will present the national championship trophy. Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, Interim LSU President Tom Galligan and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner are also expected to speak at the event.

Free parking for fans can be found in lots 107, 109 and 110 in the Nicholson Gateway area, lot 401 (south stadium), 402 and 404 (Nicholson extension), lots 304, 305 and 309 (The Oaks at Patrick F. Taylor) as well as lots around the LSU Student Union. RV parking will be in lot 407 off Skip Bertman Drive.

Click here to see the full parade route and to see the free and off-limits parking areas.

Also happening this weekend is the Louisiana Marathon, which is expected to draw some 8,000 runners. A series of races will be held starting tomorrow for the event, which officially kicks off this evening.

One race on Saturday will flow south down Park Boulevard and Dalrymple Drive before the course circles University Lake via Lakeshore Drive.

The full and half marathon races on Sunday will follow that route, and the full marathon will also stretch eastward to the Tara neighborhood, near Airline Drive. On Sunday, drivers will be allowed to cross intersections as long as it is safe to do so.

Due to the races, parking will not be available downtown on Fourth Street, North Boulevard, 19th Street and Park Boulevard. Signs are expected to be posted.

Click here to see the full Louisiana Marathon course map.