Executive Spotlight: Taylor Porter Managing Partner Bob Barton

After graduating from LSU in 1990, Bob Barton attended the University of Georgia to earn his law degree and MBA.

When the Baton Rouge native decided to return home to launch his legal career, passing the Louisiana bar exam presented one of his greatest professional obstacles.

“There were a whole lot of legal jargon, concepts and Latin phrases that I had definitely not learned in Georgia,” he recalls, crediting a study group comprised of friends from high school for helping him pass the exam. “That was not a fun summer, but I learned a whole lot of Louisiana law in a short time.”

Twenty-four years after passing the bar, Barton is now managing partner at Taylor Porter. In September, he succeeded Skip Phillips in the position after working on the planned transition over the previous year.

“I am still practicing law and serving my clients, but I have had to delegate some of that work as my administrative and leadership responsibilities have increased. The most exciting thing to me about this job is the opportunity to be more directly involved in the firm’s client and community relations and endeavors.”



Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A with Barton. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:



You have been practicing law since 1994 and you are also co-chair of the firm’s Business and Commercial Litigation practice. What are some of the most common legal issues your commercial clients are currently facing?



“A consistent commercial issue that I see concerns the understandable efforts of a business entity to attract and retain high performing employees. The legal disputes that result when employees leave one employer to form or work for a competing company are often contentious and complex, and are usually personal to the involved parties.”