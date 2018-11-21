Executive Spotlight: Research Park Corporation CEO Genevieve Silverman

After leading Research Park Corporation on an interim basis since January, Genevieve Silverman was tapped as the permanent president and CEO of the nonprofit—created by the Legislature and tasked with expanding and diversifying the innovation economy—by the RPC board in June.

It’s a natural progression for Silverman, who had served in executive positions for the previous 10 years with RPC subsidiaries Louisiana Technology Park and NexusLA.

“The biggest challenge in my new role is to ensure that we’re creating real economic impact for the state of Louisiana,” she says, adding that her previous roles provided her “an intimate knowledge of most of the organization’s activities” and allowed her to build “an extensive network within the Louisiana technology ecosystem, which is essential in planning for our future.”

As a Baton Rouge native, having a lasting, positive impact on the Capital Region is both a personal and professional mission.

“With my education and experience, I could live and work anywhere in the world. However, I love my hometown and want to help make it a better place.”

Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A with Silverman. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

What time do you typically get up on a workday, and what’s your ideal morning routine to get it off to a great start?

“My family thinks I’m crazy, but I love to get up at 4:30 a.m. and start my day dancing and strength training with my friends (self named the ‘Breakfast Club’) at Jazzercise of Baton Rouge. I leave feeling strong and confident, ready to face any challenges of the day.”