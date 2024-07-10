Evolution of an idea: St. Bruno Bread Co. 

Though relatively new to the Baton Rouge baking scene, St. Bruno Bread Co. quickly has become known in culinary circles for its old-world, chemical-free loaves with thicker crusts and distinct flavor.

As Business Report features in its latest issue, the breads have been picked up by some of the area’s top restaurants and coffee shops and are available in select grocery stores.

Five days a week at its Staring Lane locale, the bakery breathes life into loaves of all types, including croissants, baguettes, pizza dough, sourdough and focaccia.

It all began with a mind-blowing experience involving pizza on the Northshore.

