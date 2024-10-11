Evolution of an Idea: Bocock Brothers’ LSU Collection of cigars

Bocock Brothers, a Houston-based cigar company with Baton Rouge ties, in September released an official LSU collection of cigars and cigar accessories.

The company―launched by brothers Bryant and Doug Bocock in 2019―has entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership with LSU to make the product line a reality. The cigar boxes feature LSU logos and stickers from the Collegiate Licensing Co. signifying their official status.

Currently, it’s the only partnership between a cigar company and a major university, although Bocock Brothers has already fielded calls from other SEC universities about potential partnerships.

Business Report has the quick rundown on the collection in its latest Evolution of an Idea feature.