Everything you need to know about Real IDs in Louisiana

Beginning May 7, 2025, anyone over the age of 18 who plans to fly domestically, access certain federal facilities or enter nuclear power plants will need a Real ID.

While that enforcement date has been pushed back several times over the years, officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles tell Daily Report that it’s highly unlikely to be pushed back again.

With that deadline in mind, here’s what you need to know to ensure you’re compliant come May 7.

What is a Real ID?

Passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Real ID Act is aimed at improving security and minimizing fraud. Real IDs were designed to create a nationwide standard for identification, as some of the 9/11 terrorists were able to obtain state licenses by producing fraudulent documents and taking advantage of loopholes to prove their identities.

In Louisiana, Real IDs look very similar to older driver’s licenses and ID cards, but a Real ID can be distinguished by a gold circle with a star inside of it in the card’s top right corner.

Real IDs are also accessible through LA Wallet, a mobile app that allows users to access digital versions of their driver’s licenses or ID cards. LA Wallet can currently be used at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport as well as 26 other airports across the country.

Why do I need a Real ID?

When the enforcement date arrives, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer accept most current driver’s licenses and ID cards for those flying domestically.

Real IDs will also be required to access certain federal facilities like federal courthouses and military bases or to enter nuclear power plants like Entergy’s River Bend Nuclear Generating Station in St. Francisville.

Other forms of identification like passports and permanent resident cards will still be accepted by the TSA.

How do I get a Real ID?

If you’re ready to obtain a Real ID, you can make an appointment with one of the Louisiana OMV’s field office locations. Your first Real ID cannot be obtained online or via mail.

To obtain a Real ID, you’ll need to provide documents that establish your identity, date of birth and lawful status, as well as documents establishing your principal residence and social security information. View a list of acceptable documents here.

There’s no additional fee for obtaining a driver’s license or ID card that is Real ID compliant.