Ethics board fines Landry $900 for flights to Hawaii

Gov. Jeff Landry has admitted to failing to report 19 instances of free travel he accepted as attorney general and governor, worth more than $13,500, under a settlement reached with the Louisiana Board of Ethics, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The board on Friday dropped formal charges tied to Landry’s 2021 flights to Hawaii on a political donor’s private jet, instead fining him $900 and requiring him to disclose all future complimentary travel and lodging. Until now, the Hawaii trip was the only known violation, but new filings reveal Landry also failed to report 12 free trips as governor and six others as attorney general.

The agreement closes a two-year ethics probe while clarifying disclosure rules that Landry’s attorneys argued were confusing. The case also highlights the governor’s influence over the ethics board itself, which lawmakers expanded last year, giving Landry and the Republican-led Legislature direct power to appoint new members.

